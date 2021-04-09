The Government lowers its growth forecast by seven tenths and admits that unemployment will not drop below 15% this year

The Government has decided to lower its growth forecasts for the Spanish economy for this year. The vice president Nadia calviño has announced this Friday that the Executive lowers the growth projection by seven tenths for 2021: goes to 6.5% compared to 7.2% projected last October (9.8% with the use of European funds). In addition, they do not foresee that unemployment will fall below 15% throughout this year.

Calviño assures that It is a “proof” calculation and “aligned” with those of national and international organizations. The IMF forecasts growth of 6.4% for 2021 and the AiReF of 6.6%. For 2022, Moncloa’s forecast is that growth will rise to 7%. “Part of the recovery that was planned for 2021 is included for next year,” the vice president clarified.

Calviño explained that the calculation is adapted to the events of the last six months and to the effect caused by the third wave of the pandemic, for which the recovery has “slowed down” in late 2020 and early 2021. “These forecasts suggest that by the end of 2022 we will have recovered pre-crisis levels,” said the vice president. Of course, he repeated that the key is through the vaccination campaign, hence there continues to be a “significant degree of uncertainty.” All in all, Economía considers that “in 2024 we will land on the growth path before the pandemic.”

Regarding employment, the forecast is more optimistic than months ago. The Executive expects to close 2021 with an unemployment rate of 15%, compared to 16.9% projected six months ago. “The usual relationship between the evolution of GDP and employment has been broken. The fall in employment has not been as abrupt as the fall in GDP. Our market is holding,” argued Calviño.

Another factor that will mark the recovery in the short and medium term are European funds. The Government plans to use already 27,000 million euros of EU aid through the 2021 Budgets. “The recovery plan is a unique tool to get out of this crisis in a different way than how it got out of others,” said the vice presidency. President Pedro Sánchez will present precisely the reform plan next week in Congress, and will be sent to Brussels before the end of April. Calviño, in this sense, recalled the need to “modernize the Spanish production system” through Next Generation funds.