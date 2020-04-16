The spokesperson and the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has just announced in her telematic press conference that the Executive works on a reduction of the digital VATThat is, in a VAT reduction of electronic books and the digital press. At the moment, number not specified to which it will be reduced.

Currently, a user who purchases a physical book pays 4% VAT, while in Spain, 21% is paid for an e-book or subscription to a digital newspaper, the general VAT.

The sector has been complaining for years without much luck of this circumstance, because it made the sale of copies and subscriptions much less attractive. In a moment of change of model in the press, the measure can have a great impact.

A reduction that would take place “immediately”

As we read in eldiario.es, Montero has expressed that they want to do it “for the media and consumers of electronic books and this type of format.” He also wanted to show the concern that exists in the Government about the state of the sector:

“What we are concerned about are the companies and the media, which have seen their income diminished. We are aware of this situation. We are thinking that in a very short period of time we will bring this initiative so that the whole sector can benefit.”

In October 2018, the European Union approved a norm that allowed electronic books to benefit from reduced VAT, and in that sense, from Genbeta we calculated how much the 10 best-selling books on Amazon would cost at that time. We are talking about savings of between 60 cents and more than two eros in books of between 3.68 euros and 12.34 euros.

Several have been the governments

Share



The Government is working on an “immediate” reduction in VAT on electronic books and digital media