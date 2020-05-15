The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has confirmed the rumors that were running in the early hours of yesterday afternoon that the Sánchez government He has serious doubts to let Madrid pass to phase 1 of the de-escalation.

Díaz Ayuso assured in a tweet yesterday afternoon that «the Ministry of Health does not seem to be willing for Madrid to go to phase 1, but it does not give technical reasons. We are summoned to another meeting tomorrow [por hoy]. Madrid meets all the criteria: it has increased its capacity for beds and PCR, a lower rate of contagion … ».

🔴 The Ministry of Health does not seem to be willing for Madrid to go to phase 1, but it does not give technical reasons. We are called to another meeting tomorrow. Madrid meets all the criteria: it has increased its capacity of beds and PCR, lower infection rate … – Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) May 14, 2020

So, in the absence of this Friday’s meeting, the Community’s expectations are not very optimistic, judging by the message from the president.

Ayuso ensures that Madrid meets all the criteria. Proof of this are the data on which the Community has based to request the Ministry of Health to pass to phase 1, and which has been able to know OKDIARIO, which reflects compliance with the requirements of the Government.

The figures used give solidity to the reasons for leaving phase 0 and reveal the healthcare data that support it. Specifically, and in relation to the decrease in cases with respect to the maximum peak of the disease (between March 31 and April 1), they reveal that “the number of hospitalized patients has come down a 86% ». And that the number of necessary hospital beds has decreased by 91.61%.

ICU and ER patients

Regarding ICUs, the Community specifies that the number of patients admitted to intensive care units it has decreased 73%. And that the number of ICU beds required has dropped by 79.61%.

Regarding the ER, it guarantees that the number of patients pending admission to them was 2,654, and on May 13 it was 164, which represents a 93.82% decrease.

Primary care

In Primary care, the number of patients in home follow-up “has decreased by 90%, from 24,081 daily patients to 2,244”. And notes that with respect to confirmed cases, the number of patients with positive PCR reached the 3,300 daily; and in the last week it stands at 150 on average.

ICU beds

As regards the bed availability, Madrid understands that the criteria required by Health are met. Thus, «in hospitalization, the criterion is to have between 37 and 40 beds of acute patients per 10,000 inhabitants, therefore, we would need a maximum of 24,750. We have come to have 25,000, without counting on the expansion capacity of Ifema and sanitized hotels ».

Now there are 2,076 occupied beds in Madrid, according to the Community, which adds that it represents only one 8.3% with respect to the maximum peak. In ICU beds, between 1.5 and 2 beds are required for every 10,000 inhabitants. “We would need 1,340. We already have 1,350 and we have had 1,942. We now have 358 ICU beds occupied. Only 18.4% of the maximum occupied », he says.

Suspicious cases and tests

The only point that the Government claimed to improve, According to the Community, it is the development of a system for the detection and monitoring of suspicious cases, which they assure that they have already carried out because “the Community of Madrid has strengthened the control of suspicious cases through the implementation of a System for the detection and monitoring of infections and contacts, coordinated by Public Health, which also includes all public and private hospitals, AP and SUMMA ».

It reveals that said system would be operational for 8 days on May 18, day that Madrid asks to change phase. The region has also expanded the capacity to carry out PCR daily to more than 11,000 and is able to carry out more than 15,000 PCRs. Likewise, the extension of the hiring of Primary Care and SUMMA, who are the main ones in charge of carrying out the PCRs. “There is the ability to test 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he says.

He assures that in four days, from May 11 to 14, “a total of 13,731 PCRs have been carried out in laboratories of public and private hospitals on suspects and 763 have tested positive. In other words, only 5.56% of the suspects have tested positive ».

Material

As regards the protection material for health personnel and citizens, Madrid reveals that more than 500 tons of material have been purchased to have a stock 45 days of personal protective equipment: there are 9 million in surgical masks alone; 3.4 million FFP2; and 9.8 million gloves.

Back to normal

For the archived ‘new normality’ wielded by the Sánchez government, the community chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso understands that it has more than enough strategic plans to reach it. Specifically, he cites a reorganization plan in public and private hospitals and Primary Care; another one for ambulatory care in Primary and Hospital Care and another for elasticity in public and private hospitals for a possible upturn that allows tripling the capacity of the ER, doubling hospitalization and tripling the number of ICUs.

More patients cured and rate of infections

Finally, the Community of Madrid understands that it would be a «comparative tort » With respect to other provinces, do not go to phase 1 because “there are autonomies that have passed with worse data than Madrid.” Specifies that it is one of the three autonomous communities with more patients cured per 100,000 inhabitants. Madrid, with 603.28, beats Asturias, with 102.27; Balearics with 129.8; Estremadura with 232.46; Aragon with 263.10; Cantabria, with 363.12; and Navarre with 519.71, all in phase 1.

He adds that according to the first wave of the ENE-COVID Serological Study of the Ministry of Health, the provinces of Basin (13.5) and Guadalajara (10.9), both in phase 1, have a contagion rate higher or similar to that of the Community of Madrid (11.3).

According to the case fatality rate, communities or provinces in phase 1, such as Navarre, Saragossa, Guipúzcoa, Álava, Asturias, Biscay, Teruel, Cáceres or The Rioja they surpass the Community of Madrid.