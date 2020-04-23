Plan B may come. It’s cooking. It is an economic rescue, not a general one, writes José Yuste in Excelsior.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Severe adjustment to federal government spending

President López Obrador presented a national emergency plan. Combine severe cuts in public spending with an investment plan. It will hurt, includes the cancellation of 10 undersecretaries; the suspension of the payment of the Christmas bonus and the reduction of salaries by 25 percent to officials, on the scale of deputy directors to the President of the Republic.

In addition, the government will stop renting buildings and cars. On the other hand, social programs are maintained: pension for the elderly, people with disabilities, Sembrando Vida, support for girls and boys of working mothers, Scholarships for Well-being, Building the Future, free medical care and medicines, guarantee prices, distribution of fertilizers, support to fishermen and others. The government has more than half a trillion pesos. The Dos Bocas refinery, the rehabilitation of the six that exist, the Maya Train and the Santa Lucia airport are contemplated.

Captains in Reform:

First winner of the Train

The consortium that wins the first important Maya Train contract will be announced today. This morning the failure of the international public tender for the train in section 1, which goes from Palenque, Chiapas, to Escárcega, Campeche, one of the star projects of the federal government that neither the government will carry out, will take place in Rogelio Jiménez Pons. coronavirus (Covid19) has slowed down.

In the competition are 14 consortiums that made economic offers from 14 thousand 993 million pesos to 26 thousand 588 million pesos. Count those interested in the consortium led by the Chinese company China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, run by Zhuang Shangbiao; ICA, which is directed by Guadalupe Phillips, as well as that of Cicsa, owned by Carlos Slim. There are also the group led by La Peninsular, by Carlos Hank Rohn, and that of Omega, led by Jorge Melgarejo. The winner will begin construction on the last day of this month and must follow the health safety protocols to avoid Covid infections19.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

The government goes in the opposite direction

While worldwide it is understood that what is required in terms of public policy to encourage economic activity is that the government spend more, in Mexico … less is spent. The 10-point program announced yesterday by President López Obrador, in its substantive and operable part, is actually a new cut in public spending. The result of this will be to accentuate the already severe recession that exists in the Mexican economy.

The President’s vision is that the fiscal problems that we may have are solved with honesty, austerity and the prioritization of spending on projects that, in his opinion, are relevant. For this reason, although many items of government spending will be adjusted, those related to some favorite social programs and to the approved infrastructure projects such as the Maya Train, the Dos Bocas refinery and the Santa Lucia airport will not be.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Coronavirus kills 4T social security

The 4T will not be able to fulfill its promise in terms of social security, due to the collapse of the economy, the lack of productive investment that generates new jobs, government policy due to the meager support for companies and the absence of a national political pact. Experts believe that the loss of up to 1.5 million jobs, the overflow of informality and the absence of political conditions for a fiscal reform, mean that the federal government does not have sufficient resources to guarantee the right to health, decent pensions, insurance unemployment and housing.

The Covid-19 came to destroy the government’s plans to make a revolution in social security: informality is going to increase, employment is going to collapse, the economy is going to decrease and tax collection is also going to fall. In summary, 4T will not have enough resources for social programs. In the judgment of many national and foreign experts, the political capital that Andrés Manuel López Obrador is losing rapidly, will leave him without tools or proposals that allow him to remake the support he came to have to reach the presidency in 2018.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Mexico: debt, more term, more prize

Despite the fact that in recent days the sovereign rating was revised down and the Pemex bonds were downgraded to junk bonds, yesterday the Mexican government, through the Ministry of Finance, headed by Arturo Herrera, achieved one of the bond placements largest in the history of the country, for 6,000 million dollars, with over-demand for 28,500 million dollars, or 4.75 times the amount placed.

Undoubtedly, the placement reveals the appetite of international investors for Mexican debt bonds, but it was also clear that Mexico achieved a longer term at a higher price. This is a successful financing operation, which reflects that despite the global turmoil, there is trust from international markets in the Mexican government, said the head of public finances when making the information public via Twitter. It should be noted that this is not a new debt; it is a refinancing operation.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

Plan B: defined rescue, from Herrera to Esquivel and Levy

We know Plan A, and yesterday President López Obrador assured it with a decree. They will maintain the great infrastructure works of the 4T, thinking of generating 2 million jobs, and the government will cut its belt by up to 622 billion pesos. This Plan A is not working. The infrastructure works (Maya Train, Felipe Ángeles airport, Dos Bocas refinery) are long-term. This crisis is of confinement for three months in which we must act now.

Plan B may come. It’s cooking. It is an economic rescue, not a general one. Well defined those most affected by economic closure: SMEs, affected jobs and sectors such as tourism (hotels, airlines and restaurants). In both cases, it ties in with what López Obrador wants: Not having a bailout for big companies or big banks, like Fobaproa was. And, above all, he ties with López Obrador and Herrera, not wanting the public debt to rise too much.