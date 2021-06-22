The Government is convinced that with the pardons the independence movement will not make a 1-O again

Pedro Sánchez (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

The meeting of the Council of Ministers lasted more than four hours. There was unanimity between the members of the PSOE and United We Can. You have to try. This June 22 will go down in the history of Spain as the day on which the Government approved the pardons to the independence prisoners to extinguish all their sentences, although revisable in case of re-offending.

A controversial measure and at a cost for the Executive. But one word is constantly repeated these hours in La Moncloa: “future”. According to government sources, this Tuesday a new era has opened: “We all deserve the opportunity to have a bridge of understanding and it is the best decision to take.

In La Moncloa, the sources explain, they are totally convinced that, after these pardons, the independence movement will not repeat it, there will not be another October 1. And why do they think it even with the declarations of some pardons these days that they would repeat it? From the president’s team they defend this idea: the first, because sovereignty knows that returning to that situation is a dead end and a precipice. They recall in the Executive that the independence leaders both in public and in private have recognized that the unilateral route does not work.

They also explain in the presidential palace that the pardon maintains the disqualification dictated by the Supreme Court, so that the pardoned cannot appear for public office (for example, Junqueras cannot until July 2031). Likewise, this agreed measure of grace establishes a conditionality to reverse it if serious crimes are committed (from three to six years, depending on each pardoned). In addition, there is the legal framework, including the Penal Code.

The Government takes the initiative and believes that the independence movement loses arguments



