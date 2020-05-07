The Government will promote measures to stimulate the demand for vehicles “in the short and medium term” to favor the reactivation and adaptation of the automotive sector towards efficient and sustainable mobility options.

This has been transferred to the Spanish automotive sector by the ministers for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, in a meeting held this Wednesday with representatives of the associations of vehicle manufacturers (Anfac), dealers (Faconauto), sellers (Ganvam) and components (Sernauto).

In this way, the Executive of Pedro Sánchez He has reaffirmed his “commitment” to the future of the automotive industry and has assured that he will work together with his representatives on economic stimulus measures that allow his value chain to be one of the levers of economic reactivation after the coronavirus crisis.

At the meeting, Ribera and Maroto reiterated the solidarity of the Executive with the workers and companies affected by the pandemic, and showed the willingness of the Government to work together so that, respecting the necessary sanitary measures, it will recover its activity with all the guarantees .

Both the Government and the sectoral representatives have underlined the importance of the sector and its driving capacity, in terms of the number of jobs and their participation in the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

For this reason, and in the context of the economic reactivation works once the health crisis is over, the Executive will promote demand stimulation measures in the short and medium term to favor the reactivation and adaptation of the sector towards efficient mobility options and sustainable “, have underlined from the Government.

In addition, the ministers also assured that supply measures will be carried out to strengthen investment, industrial innovation and the future competitiveness of the sector, “in line with the economic recovery plan prepared by the European Commission and with the European Green Pact “

.