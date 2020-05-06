One of the support measures of the Government of Spain, to partially alleviate the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, consists of a financial aid package. And this time it seems they are going to land in the national video game industry.

In this sense, the Ministries of Culture and Consumption, via councils of ministers, have approved a series of aid to the technological sector, which includes video games, a total of 70 million. Of these, development, design and programming companies will be able to take advantage to carry out their projects.

Although it is a millionaire aid, not everything is destined exactly for the development of video games, but it far exceeds the injections that until now successive governments have injected into this sector, generally the largely forgotten within the technology industry.

20 million to promote youth employment

Of the total, about 20 million euros are not directly allocated to development itself, but to promotion of employment in the sector, especially that of the youngest, with the intention of encouraging those who enter the labor market to do so in the industry.

A sector, that of video games, very well positioned in the market thanks to companies such as Devolver or Tequila Works.

Capital injection also comes hand in hand, as pointed out in Business Insider, by the European Social Fund and through Red.es.

All this with the intention of promoting technological training through a mix between face-to-face and mixed so that it has an impact on employment in the sector and in the video game industry.

Funding for AI development

The remaining 50 million euros of the aid package are distributed throughout the technology sector: digital content, with 15 million starting. And development of artificial intelligence and adjacent technologies, with 35 million.

A distribution, which although general for the technology sector, means that the video game industry also enters this aid distribution for the first time.

To the total of the incentive package, another 20 million public financing for SMEs are added through the non-profit financial entity CREA SGR. Mainly focused on smaller technology developers, which generally have more liquidity problems.

