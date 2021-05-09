The Government initiates the reform to attract SPAC and demand solvency from fintech companies

Related news

The Government has launched the procedure for the reform of the Securities Market Law with the aim of “boosting its role in financing the economy and increasing investor protection.” Two goals in which, respectively, stand out a nod for the attraction of special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) and the establishment of solvency requirements for investment services firms like fintech.

As a first step, open to public hearing the legislative package that will make the introduction of these new features possible. Specifically, the Ministry of Economic Affairs will be receptive to inquiries and suggestions until next May 25 on the texts of the Draft Law on the Securities Market and Investment Services, as well as the three royal decrees that develop it.

These refer respectively to investment services companies (ESI), market instruments, registries and infrastructures and, finally, to Supervisory powers of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). Here are also collected the recently released faculties of the institution on advertising investment products and also on cryptocurrencies.

Supervision of the CNMV

One of the most anticipated novelties is that which has to do with the transposition of the European directive on the prudential regime of investment services companies. In this sense, the proposed text establishes specific solvency obligations for these entities regardless of whether they are licensed as credit entities.

Thus, a prudential supervisory regime is proposed adapted to the particularities of its business model under the principle of proportionality. For this, a classification of these companies is included and powers are granted to the CNMV to establish the applicable regime, while a more flexible one is envisaged “for very small companies that do not involve systemic risk.”

The text proposed by the Government establishes that investment services companies that will be subject to the same solvency requirements as credit institutions even though they do not have this license. They will be those whose consolidated assets have a value greater than 15,000 million euros or are part of a group that exceeds this mark. The same will apply when the CNMV requires it for companies with assets of more than 5,000 million.

With these demands it would be end to the differentiation between companies that were providing very similar services and yet they were subject to different rules of the game in terms of prudential requirements. A circumstance that has been repeatedly denounced by traditional financial institutions in the face of the strength of the fintech sector.

Appeal to the SPAC

Another advance of the reform is the adaptation of the Capital Companies Law to “guarantee the protection of investors” of SPAC. Although the current regulations allowed the accommodation of these companies to the Spanish market, the objective is to “give certainty to the reimbursement of investments.” Also in facilitating its development for “favor the listing of companies, contributing to the diversification of financing sources, especially for companies that are growing or in their early stages of development “.

In addition, the fixed income securities issuance process. This had been an old demand from both market supervisors and various issuers, who complained of a excessive bureaucracy compared to other reference markets such as Ireland and Luxembourg. Economy clearly explains that the objective is none other than “to favor the competitiveness of the Spanish markets in this segment so important for business financing”.

In the 2020 of the pandemic, when Spanish companies strongly resorted to the issuance of fixed income securities, placed more debt in the domestic market for the first time in three years than abroad. And it is that they increased their emissions at home by 47%, according to data compiled by the CNMV.

In this line, the standard proposes the elimination of certain information obligations applicable to market participants in the securities clearing and settlement process. In this way, the requirements in Spain would be aligned with community regulations and those of other countries in the European environment.

Other novelties

In this line, the legal obligation is eliminated to maintain the information system for the supervision of the negotiation, clearing, settlement and registry of securities (PTI) established in 2017. A consequence of the fact that the introduction of “various European standards” already guarantees the traceability of operations in a “comprehensive, reliable and of quality “, as justified by the legal text presented this Wednesday.

Likewise, the recent changes approved in the MIFID II Directive are incorporated into Spanish regulations, so that investment services “favor the recapitalization of European companies and facilitate investments in the real economy.” Similarly, they propose adjustments in the limitation of positions in some derivatives and its corresponding coverage to facilitate the development of “new markets denominated in euros”.