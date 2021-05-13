The Government informs when gasoline and diesel cars will stop being sold | Motor

What will happen to the automobile after 2040? It will be then when gasoline and diesel cars will stop being sold in Spain.

The Ecological Transition Commission of the Congress of Deputies has approved the Climate Change Law. According to it, the sale of gasoline, diesel or other fossil fuel cars is prohibited from 2040. It will be then when gasoline and diesel cars will stop being sold in Spain. Despite this, this does not mean that internal combustion cars will disappear from the map as of that date. What will happen to the automobile after 2040?

By 2040, no heat engine vehicles will be marketed. By this we mean cars with gasoline, diesel and other oil derivatives). Dealers will not be able to sell cars with this configuration, all of them disappearing from their stock as they will not be able to register any of them. But and the enrolled in December of the previous year?

According to article 12 of this law, which has been approved by the Senate, “they will adopt measures to achieve in the year 2050 a fleet of cars and light commercial vehicles without direct CO2 emissions ”. Of course, cars with an internal combustion engine will be able to continue driving until 2050, the year in which they want CO2 to disappear from the roads.

“In developing the decarbonisation strategy to 2050, the necessary measures will be adopted, in accordance with European Union regulations, so that new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, excluding those registered as historical vehicles, not intended for commercial use, gradually reduce their emissions, so that no later than 2040 they become vehicles with emissions of 0 g of CO2 / km ”, specifies section 2.

Although it seems like a near horizon, Britain has taken the lead and wants to ban the sale of this type of car in 2030. Sweden sets the same limit, 2030. Norway, for its part, at the head of this change, has already approved that in 2025 it would end the sale of cars with Internal combustion engine.

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.