The government has decided increase to 15 the number of airports available as entry points to Spain adapted for de-escalation, after including ‘Seve Ballesteros-Santander’ and Bilbao, according to the ministerial order that was published this Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Thus, both airports add to the list after requesting the autonomous communities of Cantabria and the Basque Country to include their Health, taking into account their specific needs, the characteristics of the infrastructure and the evolution in the ‘Transition Plan towards the new normality’.

These airports are added to those previously announced as entry points with the capacity to attend international public health emergencies: Seville, Menorca, Ibiza, Lanzarote-César Manrique, Fuerteventura, Tenerife South, Alicante-Elche, Valencia, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Gran Canaria, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Málaga-Costa del Sol and Palma de Mallorca.

Thus, the Government limits the entry into Spain to aircraft and passenger ships through designated entry points with the capacity to attend public health emergencies of international importance, in order to protect public health against the risks derived from the spread of Covid-19, control it and give a proportionate and restricted response to public health risks.

“Tranquility”

The Association of Airlines (ALA) has shown its satisfaction with the negative results in Covid-19 of all the passengers of the Madrid-Lanzarote flight in which a person infected was traveling and considers that this fact «Confirms that the risk of contagion on board is minimal» and that protocols when a case is detected “work”.

“People can rest easy because the risk of contagion on board is minimal,” said the association that brings together 80 national and international airlines this Saturday.

According to the president of ALA, Javier Gándara, the negative confirmed by the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands points out that among the measures that already existed and those of mitigation additionally implemented «the possibility of contagion of Covid-19 on board an aircraft is too short”. In addition, he insisted that the protocols that exist when managing cases that may occur on board “They’re working”.

“People can re-book their flights with the confidence that we will do everything possible to ensure that they will reach their destination safely,” said Gándara.