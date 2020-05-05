The confidence of the opposition in the Government is exhausted. Like that of its partners. Until now, practically all parliamentary groups have given a blank check to the Executive to manage the coronavirus crisis with three extensions of the alarm state. But Pedro Sánchez he wants a fourth and surely a fifth and a sixth. Until the end of June. With Spain in an exceptional situation, Sánchez has sole command and all the powers to make decisions without asking permission.

If on Wednesday the Congress does not authorize the Council of Ministers to extend the state of alarm for 15 more days, Moncloa will use practicality and approve a new Royal Decree. At the moment the JXCat and ERC separatists have already announced their vote against the extension. The PP, at most, will abstain.

It would be the famous ‘plan b’ that ministers deny on a daily basis, to show determination, but which is already starting to become necessary. That movement would allow him to win fifteen days until, at the end of May, he had to ask for the support of the lower house again if he wants to prolong it again.

With a new state of alarm decreed, with some small variation, the Government ensures that it maintains the single command and with it the control of regional health and safety and the order of confinement. As long as Spain is in a state of emergency, it can continue to limit mobility and impose sanctions on those who skip the government’s instructions.

Moncloa sources assure that “the Government is strong and united.” It is the impression that they want to sell “although some want to weaken us.” Evidencing more discrepancies than those already known would put Pedro Sánchez’s cabinet in check. With a aimless government, the trust of even its partners could be completely depleted. And that would imply the end of the legislature and a new electoral call.

The nerves of this week with the extension of the state of alarm, admit in the PSOE, are similar to those that will possibly live when it comes to negotiating the approval of the General State Budgets. The last time that happened, with ERC turning its back on the government, Sánchez chose to end up calling early elections. Now, in addition, that moment will be coupled with the disqualification of Quim Torra and the Catalan elections. In October, then, your preferred partner of Esquerra will have it again very difficult to facilitate the accounts.