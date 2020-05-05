Madrid, May 05, 2020

(09:38 CET)

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security released Wednesday’s employment data for April, marked by the impact of the coronavirus In the labor market. While the affiliation has lost more than 500,000 employed people, the number of people affected by the temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files rises to almost 3.4 million unemployed.

To find the data, you have to dive to the last page of the annex published by the Ministry that directs Yolanda Diaz. In it is the breakdown by communities, which includes a total of 3.38 million workers who have suffered temporary layoffs.

Throughout the health crisis, Díaz recalled that those affected by ERTE – cataloged as “beneficiaries” – do not count as unemployed when it comes to an eventual dismissal, despite the fact that they all receive unemployment benefits.

Regarding the breakdown by communities, Catalonia It has the worst record, with a total of 678,684 workers who have been temporarily laid off. Of the total, more than 600,000 have been due to force majeure, according to Labor.

They are followed by Madrid and Andalusia with 566,307 and 477,392 unemployed respectively. It is worth noting the impact in the Canary Islands, a community with just over 2.1 million inhabitants, which accumulates a total of 231,537 unemployed, of which more than 220,000 have been due to force majeure, that is, due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to Work, the 3.38 million affected by ERTE are “protected” thanks to this mechanism, and would represent 24.25% of the general regime. Of the total, 3.07 have lost their jobs due to force majeure. By sectors, Food and Drinks -which loses 726,137 jobs-, Retail trade (448,243) and wholesale (210,959) and Accommodation Services (206,379) are the most affected by the crisis.

Loss of almost 550,000 affiliates

Social Security, for its part, lost 548,093 employed persons in April, which represents a decrease of 2.88% compared to March, the biggest drop since the same month of 2009. Last year 186,785 people joined the general system, in one of the periods that usually shows better performance each year. In seasonally adjusted terms, the decrease in membership is 691,054 people.

By sector, the only one that has increased the number of affiliates has been Healthcare and Social Services, with 23,228 people. The collapse is generalized in the rest: Construction lost 89,864 workers, 10.7% less; Hospitality, 76,902 (6.5% less) and Artistic and Entertainment Activities, 20,702, a fall of 7.99%.

