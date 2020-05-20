The bill for ERTEs is too high for the Spanish economy, especially for a country like Spain that has not boasted under Pedro Sánchez’s mandate of controlling the deficit and public debt. Although the Government provides figures on the cost of this measure on account drops, a study by the Fundación Civismo that the economists Francisco Coll and José Francisco López have prepared calculates that The initiative designed by Minister Yolanda Díaz will range between € 4.6 billion and € 5 billion per month.

Or what is the same, the invoice of the ERTE will be between 153 million and 166 million euros every day. Every hour public administrations are spending 6 million euros on this initiative, which obliges to keep the job in theory although, in practice, it allows you to be fired if a company is at risk of becoming involved in a bankruptcy.

The study by the Civismo Foundation explains its calculation as follows: «If we take the average benefit charged by an unemployed person in Spain (852 euros) and assign it to the group of unemployed in the country, taking into account the official record, we obtain an approximate cost of 3,450 million of euros. If we project this amount until we reach the number of people affected by ERTE that a large number of economists consider valid (4 million), then the cost could rise to 4,600 million euros. But, all in all, this would not be all said, since we must remember that many of the unemployed who are now unemployed, as they are precisely working, will receive a higher benefit, thus increasing their average cost; especially in a scenario in which, as published, there is the possibility of receiving said benefit without the need to have reached the minimum. In that case, the amount could go up to more than € 5 billion«.

The Government has offered unclear figures on the impact of ERTEs on public accounts. If at first it refused to estimate the cost of the initiative, because it did not know how many the real unemployed would be, the Executive has calculated at 3,370 million euros the maximum impact of the law decree approved this week that provides facilities to extend the ERTE due to force majeure. by coronavirus crisis, between the increase in direct spending and the decrease in Social Security income.

In the memory of the budgetary impact, it is estimated that the direct impact of the measure will be an increase in spending of 1,290 million euros and that the cost of decrease in income to Social Security for the tax exemptions it represents 2,080 million euros. However, these figures would not take into account the initial calculation, but only the additional cost of the last ERTE reform approved by the Government.

To this is added that Spain has a number of real unemployed much higher than those revealed by official statistics, which do not take into account the workers in ERTE despite the fact that they are collecting unemployment benefits. If those affected by an ERTE are added to the usual number of unemployed, according to the Civismo Foundation, there would be a 35% unemployment rate in Spain. In the opinion of this think tank, not including temporary unemployed in the lists of unemployed has “the objective of not to unleash a collective hysteria in the business fabric and in public opinion«.