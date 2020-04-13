With the new extension of the state of alarm approved by Congress, hoaxes have begun to proliferate, which pose a supposed official calendar to lift the containment measures. The hoax has been released in two formats, both false but plausible, which has promoted its dissemination.

In its first format, the hoax resorts, like others that have spread in recent days, to an alleged publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE). According to that false document (which despite being dated April 13 began to be disseminated this Saturday, on May 12 the restrictions for wholesale and retail trade would be lifted; on June 1 to the hospitality industry; and on June 8 June to sports competitions It has been the central government itself, from its official Twitter profile, @desdelamoncloa, which has denounced that it is a hoax, and that the “de-escalation” schedule has not yet been set.

The other format of the hoax also includes plausible dates, which has promoted its dissemination. In this case, it is a timeline, distributed through WhatsApp, in which a series of milestones are marked on the end of the restrictions. Like the other hoax, May 12 is set as the reference date for the end of restrictions on small businesses, and June 1 for cafes, restaurants and bars. In fact, any time this hoax is prior, it could have served as a source for the other.

This timeline, in fact, has been taken from a survey carried out by MSI, a consultancy in the automotive sector, among professionals and companies in the field, who were asked on what dates they believed that the different sectors could return to activity after confinement. The survey was published online on April 8, and that graph was quickly used as the basis for the hoax. The fact that the dates were plausible, and that they actually responded to the beliefs of a part of society, gave it truth. But as of today there are no official dates in relation to the lack of confinement beyond April 26, the day on which the second extension of the state of alarm ends.

