Perhaps you have received in one of your WhatsApp groups a photo of an order from the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and A. Urbana published last April 11 in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and with them alarm messages and outrage warning that the Spanish Government has legalized “squatting” and has opened the door to the forced expropriation of houses due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The imprecise writing of the text and its misinterpretation have given rise to a string of false messages, which as they spread through social networks are increasingly rising in tone.

The ministerial order, which refers to a program to help women victims of gender violence, reads as follows: “The autonomous communities and the cities of Ceuta and Melilla will make publicly owned housing available to the beneficiary, or that has been assigned for use to a public administration, even if it maintains private ownership, appropriate to its circumstances in terms of size, services and location, to be occupied in a rental, cession of use, or in any occupation regime temporary admitted in law. When this type of housing is not available, the aid may be applied to an adequate dwelling, privately owned, or to any residential accommodation or endowment that may be occupied by the beneficiaries, in the same regimes “.

The Ministry has come out to clarify its content and deny the hoaxes surrounding it on Twitter, specifying that “the program of aid to victims of gender violence and evicted people does not allow the expropriation of empty homes or second homes.” What the second part of that point of the ministerial order means, he has specified, is that the autonomous communities, in “urgent circumstances of extreme vulnerability determined by social services”, such as battered women or evicted families, can rent a private home or offer a hotel room and pay for them with state aid.

