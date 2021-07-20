The Government has already regularized the two Senegalese who helped Samuel Luiz

A young man kneels before the altar placed on the sidewalk where the young Samuel Luiz was beaten in A Coruña on July 3. (Photo: M. Dylan – Europa Press)

The Government has granted residence and work authorization to the two Senegalese men who on July 3 tried to help Samuel Luiz, the young man killed in La Coruña as a result of the injuries caused by a beating by a group of people.

The two men, originally from Senegal, and who were in Spain in an irregular administrative situation, have obtained a residence and work permit, as El Mundo has advanced, and sources from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security have confirmed to Europa Press and Migrations.

“Due to exceptional circumstances”

The same sources have specified that in the regulations there are provisions that allow the granting of residence and work authorization “due to exceptional circumstances to people in an irregular administrative situation.”

The Secretary of State for Migration, Jesús Javier Perea, already announced a week ago the Executive’s intention to regularize the administrative situation of the two Senegalese “in a very short time.”

“We want to emphasize that in situations of this type in which there are evident behaviors of humanity and of civic commitment that go further, almost putting their own lives in danger, it is an act of justice to recognize that these people had human behavior worthy of to be recognized with something as simple as the documentation of their administrative situation that allows them to work in Spain ”, Perea pointed out in statements to the SER.

