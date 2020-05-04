The COVID-19 Fund, launched by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) on March 19 to finance research projects around the new coronavirus, has exceeded the figure of 80 projects approved. Many of these projects were already underway within different clinical settings and research centers, and they all have in common that they will generate knowledge to find solutions and improvements for immediate application to patients and the healthcare system.

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, has been convinced that these projects that are carried out in research centers, hospitals and universities “will help to better understand the virus and face the disease it causes” and, in this way, to overcome this health crisis. “Only through science will we find a solution to the situation,” he said.

With the approval of more than 60 projects during the past week, which join the 18 that have already been validated, 81 have already been funded in the last month and a half. These new projects have received a total of more than 13 million euros, in addition to the 5 million earmarked for previous investigations, reaching the figure of 18 million euros. In this way, the COVID-19 Fund, which has a total of 24 million, has already invested more than 75% of your budget.

The more than 60 projects approved last week deal with different areas related to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 disease research. Globally, the sum of the approved projects allows the configuration of one of the largest patient registries in the world, thanks to the collaboration between different research groups and the sum of their different biological and clinical perspectives.

Scientific and geographical coordination

Among the 81 projects, four of those approved last week represent an important exercise in scientific and geographical coordination, since they will be carried out among dozens of hospitals and research centers in different autonomous communities. These four projects will be coordinated with dozens of studies with less geographic impact to provide an epidemiological, clinical, and biological perspective that will allow us to better understand the epidemic and to configure a COVID-19 registry in Spain.

The research that, together, is the basis for this macro-registration, exceeds 9 million euros of funding. First of all, one of these projects will include and study thousands of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) throughout Spain. He will be led by the CIBER Consortium and Antoni Torres, Head of Service of the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​is the main researcher.

Also from CIBER, doctors Pablo Lapunizna and Ángel Carracedo will lead a genetic analysis that will include thousands of affected patients in Spain along with a cohort of 1,000 patients of other nationalities. Its objective is to explore whether there are genetic determinants associated with the very different levels of disease severity that have been observed in clinical practice.

The third of these projects is led by the Research Institute of the Hospital 12 de Octubre and will analyze the relationship between the patient’s genotype, the virus and its relationship with the different evolutions of the disease in thousands of those affected, in collaboration with the Hospital Infanta Elena de Valdemoro -one of the first hospitals in Spain to see patients diagnosed with COVID-19 arrive, the Jiménez Díaz Foundation and the Murcian Institute for Biomedical Research (IMIM).

Finally, the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), through researcher Iñaki Comas, from the Valencia Institute of Biomedicine (IBV), is leading a project that brings together dozens of hospitals in the Valencian Community and other autonomous communities, which will also analyze the genotype of the patients and the virus, establishing the relationship with the clinical characteristics of the disease and the characteristics and provenance of the virus itself.

Different themes

Among the funded projects there are several that are exploring the impact of chemo-prevention on health and socio-health professionals, as well as residents of institutions for the elderly. Others fund several alternative strategies for developing vaccines, creating animal models of COVID-19 disease, studying the biology of the virus, and developing new drugs.

In relation to the projects financed to investigate different vaccine strategies, the ISCIII has coordinated with the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) to select studies at different stages of development, but all of them with the ability to join shortly clinical trials.

As a continuation of previously funded diagnostic test projects, other approved research supports groups developing new alternatives to reduce diagnosis times below 60 minutes, and strategies for identifying immunoglobulins in patients using tests based on easy-to-produce nanotechnologies. and simple handling.

There are also a number of projects investigating records of pregnant patients and the relationship between the virus, pregnancy, and newborns. A study led by the Malaga Biomedical Research Institute (IBIMA), added to the EPICON study, joins these projects to complete the deployment of clinical trials aimed at chemo-prevention of infection in high-risk populations, both in the health care as in the social health field.

In the next few days, new projects will be financed to face the new knowledge needs derived from the evolution of the pandemic, always with the aim of achieving realistic solutions that are immediately applicable to the entire National Health System, to optimize the responsiveness to the pandemic.

