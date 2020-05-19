Government has half rectified one of the insistent requests from employers and freelancers in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday. The Executive has expanded one month, from three to four, the period that will allow the deferment of the payment of taxes without charging interest.

As stated in the text approved this Tuesday by which the Government will request a fifth extension of the state of alarm, until June 7, it modifies the rule of March 12, which gave three months interest free to entrepreneurs who defer payment of taxes. From the fourth month, the Treasury would charge 3.75% interest.

After criticism from businessmen and the self-employed, the Executive has now decided to modify that rule. But it does only a month, up to the fourth. Now, 3.75% interest will begin to be charged from the fifth month. On March 12, the Government approved the flexibility to postpone tax payments of up to 30,000 euros for a period of six months, upon request.

ERTE

In addition, in the agreement signed with Citizens the Government agrees to expedite the payment of benefits by ERTE or unemployment to those who have not yet received it so that they can receive during the month of June at the latest. Priority will be given to the resolution of possible incidents in this regard.

Asked about the delays in the payment of the ERTE benefits, Montero assured that in the last week there has been a “very important advance” in the payment of benefits thanks to “enormous work” by SEPE workers, so that they arrive “on time and in shape”.

In this sense, it has asserted that the last weekend there has been an “extraordinary effort” that has allowed the incorporation of “practically all” of the workers incorporated into the ERTE to pay, although he pointed out that incorporations occur every day new and “minimum” times are required for processing and verification.

In any case, it has insisted that the “large part” of those affected by ERTE registered in the first part of the state of alarm are already collecting the benefit.