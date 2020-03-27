In the end, the salary bonus for employees in the health sector that the Government will grant due to the crisis unleashed around the advance of the coronavirus in the country will be $ 5,000 for the months of April, May, June, and July. The decision became effective upon publication in the Official bulletin of the Decree 315/2020.

As confirmed to Infobae Official sources working since Thursday on the details of the document, the bond benefits one of the main sectors that were exempt from the social, preventive and compulsory isolation established by the president. Alberto Fernández until March 31, in principle. A similar initiative is expected to apply to security forces., although at the moment it was not formalized.

According to the norm published this Friday, the payment will be for the “professionals, technicians and technicians, auxiliaries and assistants in a dependency relationship who provide services, in person and effectively, related to health, in healthcare institutions of the public, private and from social security, committed to handling cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

In accordance with what was specified in the Decree, this “stimulus allowance” will be 5 thousand pesos, will be “non-remunerative”, will be added to the salaries corresponding to the months of April, May, June and July and “will be charge of the National State ”.

In addition, the text clarified that “The payment will be subject to the effective provision of services”Therefore, if during the established period, the employee did not attend his workplace, totally or partially, in a justified manner, the amount to be paid “shall be adjusted proportionally” to the time he was active, “With the exception of cases affected by COVID-19 in accordance with current protocols, which will receive the full allocation.” An example of this last point is that of doctors who must isolate themselves for presenting symptoms after being in contact with an infected person.

On the other hand, the norm also detailed that the professionals of this category who have more than one job for which they could access the benefit, the same will be granted only for one of their jobs, while those who work “in discontinuous tasks or Part-time or under the legal or conventional reduced-day regime, the resulting extraordinary incentive will be proportional to the day worked. “

The payment of this benefit will be made “identifying the workers by CUIL number, according to the sworn statements of each legal representative”, for this, public and private health institutions throughout the country “must draw up a list” of personnel at your disposal who comply with the conditions set forth in this Decree, “indicating the amount in each case that corresponds to them to receive”. These data may then be verified by the AFIP.

The instrumentation of the bond had been analyzed this Wednesday at the meeting of more than three hours of the economic cabinet, led by Santiago Cafiero, in the Eva Perón Room of an almost deserted Government House. Just a handful of officials, janitors, custodians, and security; a couple of drivers, some waiters from the Cabinet Headquarters, and Federal Police personnel stationed in that destination are currently attending the Casa Rosada.

The chief of staff and his right hand, Cecilia Todesca; the ministers Claudio Moroni, Matías Kulfas and Martín Guzmán, and the heads of the Central Bank and the AFIP, Miguel Ángel Pesce and Mercedes Marcó del Pontrespectively, they talked for a long time about the payment of the bond, the tax situation as a result of the crisis due to the advance of the world pandemic – “it is going to have a very strong drop”, they assured-, and the social containment measures that the Government It finishes regulating for these hours, destined to try to alleviate the impact on the pocket of the most vulnerable sectors.

In that same meeting, the economic cabinet also agreed that the State will take over part of the salaries of small and medium-sized companies of up to 25 employees who cannot afford to pay wages as a result of the abrupt stoppage of the activity that caused the quarantine. decreed by the President.

Initially, meanwhile, it had been speculated that the personnel enrolled in the Ministry of Defense, that is, the Armed Forces, would also collect the bonus now arranged by the Executive Power. At the moment, they are not covered by the plus.

The extraordinary payment to health personnel is part of the measures that the Casa Rosada appealed to face the social and economic crisis that occurs in parallel to the health crisis, despite the fact that in this case it works more as a gratification for the role of this sector in the fight against the pandemic that is in suspense to the world.

The Government will formalize in the coming days, for example, a DNU that would be published before April 1, destined to freeze the rent and mortgage loan quotas and prohibit executions for the next 180 days, as anticipated by this medium. The idea was to send a project to Parliament, but in the end it was decided that both Deputies and the Senate continue without sitting for the advance of the coronarivus.

It is part of the battery of initiatives that the head of state analyzes and executes in Olivos while pondering the continuity of isolation throughout the country.