The automotive industry could get underway this Monday

Some companies value availing another ERTE

The Spanish automotive industry could begin to start from Monday –Tuesday in communities where Monday is a holiday– by authorizing the Government the gradual return to productive activity.

However, this return can hardly be immediate. At most half gas and progressively, for two reasons. On the one hand, the safety measures that must be taken at work, and for this reason some consider it too hasty.

On the other hand, the lack of supply by suppliers, many of which are not located in Spain and must accommodate the restrictions in force in their respective countries. Also some suppliers that manufacture here may have supply problems.

And we must not forget that the expected economic outlook in Europe does not exactly augur an immediate, or even rapid, recovery in sales.

That is why companies are evaluating the possibility of availing themselves of new ERTE, although this time it would not be due to “force majeure” but for economic or productive reasons. At the moment, PSA, Volkswagen, Seat and Nissan, for various reasons, have already decided to use this figure.

PSA thinks about it for two of its plants. Specifically, the one in Vigo –which would affect 5,000 employees– and the one in Figueruelas –the historic Opel factory–, with 6,000 affected, where apparently the file has already been presented.

The factories of the Volkswagen group – that of Pamplona and that of Seat in Martorell – do not plan to reopen at the moment and are working with the idea of ​​being able to resume production in two weeks, on April 27. In this case, the VW Group has decided to establish a European ‘coordination’ since it is industrially present in several countries and the production of some components is ‘centralized’. Engines, for example, are manufactured exclusively in Germany and cars cannot be manufactured without supplying engines.

Nissan, for its part, has decided that the European plants will be shutdown at least until the first week of May. But due to the decrease in sales, the Zona Franca plant in Barcelona already has an ERTE granted until May 31 and it can be extended.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.