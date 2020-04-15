After weeks and weeks of cancellations and postponements due to the crisis of coronavirusFinally, it seems that a sports event may be held in the coming weeks. The Austrian Government will not hinder the dispute in the country of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled for July 5, provided it is held behind closed doors, according to the deputy chancellor and minister of Sports, Werner Kogler.

Despite being in favor of holding the race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, the politician warned that a Grand Prix race involves many people, even without spectators, and recalled that current travel restrictions could also represent a major obstacle.

“We currently have very strict immigration policies in Austria and they will remain in place for now”, added the Minister of the Interior, Karl Nehammer.

The coronavirus pandemic it has already forced to suspend the first nine appointments of the championship and now the French Grand Prix is ​​on the air, scheduled for June 28. In the event that the gala event is also suspended, Austria would be the next candidate to open the World Cup.