Without April Fair, without Fallas, without San Isidro and without Sanfermines. The coronavirus It has forced to postpone or cancel the most popular festivals in the country, and surely the same happens with celebrations in other cities, towns and neighborhoods. This brings the limit to near 30,000 families of fairmen they haven’t even been able to start the season. Her situation is especially delicate, since most does not have access to aid or subsidies and they are not expected to resume the activity during the de-escalation plan.

«De-escalation measures are being announced for many sectors, but not for ours. Furthermore, even when the alarm state ends, we will not be able to work either because everything is being canceled. The impact of this crisis is going to be brutal for us. We could go up to a year and a half without working », explains Fernando Piqueras, president of the Cultural Association Union of Fairmen of the Community of Madrid (ACUFCAM) ​​to OKDIARIO.

They have no activity and also carry a heavy backpack of expenses: they have paid the insurance of the attractions, the technical reviews and have advance to city councils the fees land occupation. For the April Fair in Seville alone, they disbursed 2.3 million euros in fees, a money that the City Council promised to return in full after canceling the event.

As it is a temporary activity -focused between April and October- most of the traders do not pay the self-employed fee throughout the year. What’s more, 70% of the tradesmen were not registered in the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA) on March 14 when the state of alarm was declared, so that only the remaining 30% have been able to ask for aid.

In this situation, the ATA Federation It has asked the parliamentary groups in Congress to extend the cessation benefit to self-employed workers to “carry out seasonal activities” and that they were not registered in the RETA when the state of alarm was declared. The Federation claims access to aid to all those who prove they have been registered «at least 120 days within the period from April 1 to October 1, both included, in the last two years ».

The fairgrounds explain to this newspaper that, for the moment, have not met with any administrationBut they ask to sit down and talk to government technicians “when necessary” to prepare a plan to return to business. Among other things, they want to have access to ICO credits with a 12-month grace period from the start of the activity, That abolish municipal fees for occupation of public roads and some other type of financial support that allows them to make it to the 2021 season.