The Government foresees that there will be no curfew as of May 9 if the data remain stable

The ‘consellera’ of the Presidency and spokesperson for the Government, Meritxell Budó, has pointed out that from May 9, when the state of alarm, it will not be necessary to keep the night curfew if the epidemiological data continue as before.

In an interview with ‘Radio 4 y la2’, Budó has indicated that it seems that the data is stabilized with a downward trend. Anyway, the spokeswoman has assured that the Executive Council of tomorrow Tuesday will approve “in principle” a Regulatory framework so that the Generaliat can apply a curfew or perimeter confinements beyond May 9, without a state of alarm.

“We are preparing to be able to do it,” he added, and recalled that all additional measures of this type will have to be endorsed by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).