The punch on the table in recent hours has boomed in the sector of the Spanish car: With a difference of hours, two world-renowned economic newspapers (‘Nikkei’ from Tokyo and ‘Financial Times’ from London) have changed the script run by the government and the sector: Nissan would close its factory in the Free Zone in Barcelona while Valladolid and Palencia each would lose a Renault model in favor of Sunderland (England).

This is the draft of the negotiation between Nissan and Renault, which should be closed before May 28, the day the Japanese present their results and a new strategic plan. Nissan has the option to strengthen its alliance with Renault, the path that the draft seems to indicate, or to join the other Japanese Sling and Mitsubishi.

In the Spanish Government the confusion is total in a much worse scenario than what was handled. According to sources of all solvency, the Ministry of Industry led by Reyes Maroto It has been working intensively but discreetly since last fall to offer the Renault-Nissan alliance an industrial plan – which would include juicy public subsidies – for the maintenance of capacity and employment in Spain. His latest proposals received no response from Japan and now these leaks force the Spanish Executive to put all the meat on the grill in the form of commitment and money to save thousands of direct industrial jobs and tens of thousands of indirect jobs.

The figure of De los Mozos

If Renault and Nissan marry more, Renault factories would work for Nissan and vice versa, facing an alliance that until now was more at the purchasing level but not productive.

There would be a recomposition of all the Renault factories and in this game where Spain could be affected, which nevertheless has an ace up its sleeve in this scenario: José Vicente de los Mozos, from Valladolid and vice president of operations and one of the most important men at Renault before it arrives in July Luca de Meo, former president of Seat who left as a hero in Barcelona and Spain after leaving the Volkswagen group brand with the best data in its history.

«That the three of them, Barcelona, ​​Valladolid and Palencia ended up touched or dead would be too much»

The feeling in the sector is that Valladolid, Palencia and Barcelona can be cards from the same poker hand and that the Nissan factory is the weakest link, with production only 30% of its capacity. However, it is seen with more skepticism that the Castilian factories are damaged, and even more so to move their production to England, which is outside the European Union and which adds to the risk of tariffs the risk of the exchange rate. “That the three of them, Barcelona, ​​Valladolid and Palencia ended up being touched or killed would be too much,” a source in the automotive sector assures this newspaper.

Industry sources value the possibility that these messages are a probe balloon of both Nissan and De los Mozos with Renault so that Pedro Sánchez bring more money: subsidy lines and very soft credits, a free bar of aid disguised as aid to R&D or direct. “It is a Renault hack,” they point out.