The Government finalizes a draft law to stop the benefits ‘fallen from the sky’ to hydroelectric and nuclear energy

The Government has already advanced a mechanism to tackle overpayment who perceive in the wholesale market the generation of energy through hydraulic and nuclear plants, which will translate into a reduction in the consumer bill.

With this, you will open the way to reform of the electricity market with the elimination of the known “benefits fallen from the sky” for these technologies of the energy mix, which was included in the coalition pact between PSOE and United We Can.

According to government sources, the forecast is that the Council of Ministers will address a draft bill next Tuesday after a “discreet” and “fair” negotiation between the two coalition partners with a “satisfactory job”.

Since last January and with the tension suffered in the price of electricity by the passage of Filomena in the second week of that month and the cold wave in the third, which led to a cyclical episode of increases reaching record levels, the reform of the electricity market once again became a subject of debate among the Government partners.

And it is that the purple formation demanded with insistence then that progress be made in the fulfillment of this reform that would end with the windfall profits.

They will assume the CO2 cut

Specifically, and with this legislative draft, the electricity companies will have to impact CO2 emission rights on its production cost for these two types of generation, so they will be discounted from the wholesale market price. In this way, your situation will be analogous to the conditions that gas plants already have.

The forecast is that, based on current prices for CO2 emissions of some 50 euros per ton, said reduction (if total) would have an impact of at least 1,000 million, which in turn would reduce the bill by 4 or 5%.

However, in a setting of a cost of 100 euros per ton of C02, would reach 2,100 million although these levels are considered unlikely.

It will benefit individuals and SMEs

The elimination of these benefits fallen from the sky According to these sources, it will affect individual consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition, it will be an incentive for companies in the sector “displace” their “productive fabric” towards renewables and leaving behind the technologies linked to fossil fuels.

In turn, the intention is that the 10% of that amount to be reduced of the so-called benefits fallen from the sky will go to an improved social bonus that will help some 300,000 vulnerable consumers.

The aforementioned government sources have indicated that this has been chosen mechanism that “legally he is very armed”, after reaching the conviction that the current moment required “to advance in high-depth measures” in the electricity sector.

In addition, this reform to tackle the benefits that fell from the sky would be addressed the same day that the new electric bill.