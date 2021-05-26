Dominic Cummings, former adviser to Boris Johnson, during his parliamentary appearance. (Photo: House of Commons – PA Images via Getty Images)

The bomb has exploded. Dominic Cummings, who was the right hand of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has declared today before two parliamentary committees – Health and Social Care and Science and Technology – that are investigating how the Tory cabinet managed the coronavirus crisis And he has done what was expected: split with his old boss, with whom he broke up badly last December. “The government failed when we needed it most,” he stated bluntly, who saw the making of all decisions from within.

Cummings had been leaking details of the Downing Street meetings for weeks, through his social networks and a blog, so the expectation was high before his appearance. An intervention in which he has put the premier on the target, as the maximum responsible for errors in a pandemic that already leaves 128,000 deaths in the country. Johnson has been accused of going on vacation for two weeks in February 2020 and being absent from the different Cobra emergency cabinets, the follow-up ones. Also, he has repeated, he is guilty of never having taken the threat of the virus seriously and for having sought group immunity above all else.

Shortly before intervening, he said on Twitter that Johnson had left “the most vulnerable unprotected” and lacked a plan for the elderly in residences, where more than 40% of the 20,000 fatalities died at the most critical moment of the first wave. “As high-ranking ministers, high-ranking officials and high-level advisers as we act disastrously below what people expect during a crisis like this,” he argues. And he ends: “We were lions led by donkeys. There were great experts, but the leadership was disappointing.

