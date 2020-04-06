The Government of Spain has finally published the official app to control coronavirus symptoms COVID-19 and keep the population informed. The app is based on the one used by Madrid residents since March 18.

The self-diagnosis application, called COVID-19 Assistance is available both through the App Store for iPhone and through Google Play for Android terminals, and will respond to citizens in the following autonomous communities:

Canary Islands

Cantabria

Castilla la Mancha

Estremadura

Principality of Asturias

Therefore, there are already six communities that will use this software, which is also possible to access from the dedicated website for this purpose by the Government.

The application has been promoted by the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, in a joint public-private development between the Administration and some companies with technological potential and headquarters in Spain, such as Carto, ForceManager or Mendesaltaren and with the support of Telefónica, Ferrovial, Google and Santander bank.

There are also other dependent applications of other Autonomous CommunitiesSome of them are the following:

STOP COVID19 CAT, developed by the Generalitat de Catalunya.

Crown Madrid, developed by the Community of Madrid.

COVID-19.eus, typical of the Basque Country.

CoronaTest Navarra, for the Comunidad Foral de Navarra.

GVA Responds, which integrates the resolution of doubts of the Valencian Community.

Developing…

👇 More in Explica.co