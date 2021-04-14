The Government extends the rental moratoriums for three months and the suspension of evictions for the vulnerable

The Government will extend the rental moratoriums for three more months and the suspension of evictions for the vulnerable, as announced this Wednesday in Congress by the president, Pedro Sánchez. The socialist leader has ensured that the priority of his Executive is that “no one is left behind.”

The objective of the Government is to protect the people who are most affected by the economic crisis derived from the coronavirus. It is the fourth time that the Executive has implemented these measures. The first time was in March, in the first wave of covid-19. The second, in June. And, the third, in September, when the second was taking off.

The president is presenting the Economic Recovery Plan in Congress with just over three weeks left until the state of alarm ends, on May 9. Once it declines, the Executive’s intention is that the autonomous communities are fully responsible for the control of the epidemic.

Friction between partners

The Coalition Executive of PSOE and Podemos has suffered tensions precisely because of rents and the suspension of evictions for the most vulnerable. Already in December, the partners agreed that there would be no evictions while the state of alarm lasted without offering an occupational alternative. Now, the Government goes further and extends that prohibition beyond the state of alarm.

This agreement meant that vulnerable families could not be evicted as long as there was no possibility of being relocated to a home. The communities are in charge of offering this housing alternative.

That pact also included precarious families in homes with large holders, that is, the owners of more than a dozen homes. In this case, the communities will have a term …

