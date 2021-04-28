The Government extends the mandatory guarantee periods to 3 years | Industry

The mandatory warranty terms of the products you buy are extended from 2 to 3 years after the last Royal Decree-law approved.

Consumer rights have seen several improvements after the latest measures taken by the Government in order to extend the warranty periods and also the possibility of repairing the purchased products. The Ministry of Consumption updates various aspects of the national regulations immediately.

The latest Royal Decree-law affects consumers in our country in different ways. The most important thing of all is that The terms of legal guarantees of goods are extended from two to three years, an aspect of great interest to consumers of technological products. But it is not the only improvement that will directly affect the sector.

Manufacturers shall have spare parts and the ability to fix products for at least ten years and not five, as up to now. This is approved with the aim of maintaining the right to repair the products purchased if required and not constantly pushing to buy new ones.

These two important changes are part of the Consolidated Text of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users (TRLGDCU) which has been urgently regulated by the Executive, according to Bolsamania.

In a similar sense, it is also extends the legal guarantee period to two years on digital content and services, such as computer programs, video games, electronic books … This is an important step given the changes that have taken place in consumption during the last year and the boom in digital purchases that is not going to slow down.

The package of measures has also sought to improve the possibilities of return by the customer and create a series of rules that are easy for consumers to understand and where consumer compliance is enforced.

As can be seen, the changes are generally beneficial for consumers by extending the periods in which they will have warranties and the option to repair their products, as well as an attempt is made to take the pulse of digital products. These are some of the measures that the Ministry of Consumption has been working on for some time that will soon affect us all.