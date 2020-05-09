TheCEOE Executive Committee, meeting from 9.00 this Friday, has given theapproval of the pre-agreement reached with the Governmenton Thursday night toextend the temporary employment regulation files(ERTE) until June 30, they have informed Europa Press in business sources.They have also given the green light to the UGT agreement, which had called its Confederal Council to discuss the pre-agreement this Friday, and CCOO, which held a meeting of its Commission Executive.

Thus, after the approval of the social partners, theconsensus text will be approved at the next Council of Ministers, to be held next Tuesday, as reported by Europa Press government sources.

In the press conference after the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, and the Minister of Labor,Yolanda Díaz, have appreciated the commitment of unions and employers, who have shown “to be, as always, at the height of the circumstances.” “It has been confirmed once again that the social agents are an indispensable piece for the social and economic advancement of Spain,” Montero stressed.

In a statement, the CEOE has pointed out that its Executive Committee has decided this Friday to accept the latest proposal on the extension of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) after the meetings held in recent days at the social dialogue table. However,the employers have pointed out that “they would have liked to see a longer-term agreementthat would have given security and certainty to the companies and to the working people to accompany them in the process of full recovery of the activity “.

Despite this, he has stated that, within the Government’s time and budget margins, the members of the Committee have understood that this agreement, “Although it is not the desired one, it improves the initial proposal, so it has been decided to give the go-ahead with the aim of providing legal certainty. “

In any case, Spanish businessmen have urged the Government to meet, starting this Saturday, with the most affected sectors to negotiate the necessary and specific measures for each of them.

On his Twitter profile, the CCOO general secretary,Unai Sordo, has pointed out that the ERTE have been “keys” to avoid the destruction of employmentand that “they will continue to be in the coming months, with the improvements in rights they have achieved.” “The country and the working class deserve this kind of news,” he added.

Later, in a video communication, Sordo has highlighted thatthis principle of agreement is “great news”, because ERTEs are renewedin the same conditions that were achieved in the previous agreement, that is, without consuming unemployment benefits and incorporating people who, because they had not been paid 12 months, under normal circumstances, could not have accessed them.

“It is good news becausehave been the tool to avoid the destruction of hundreds of thousands of jobsand it must continue to be a useful tool to avoid the destruction of jobs at a time when the economy is beginning to recover its activity and that ERTEs can serve to accompany the process of labor normalization trying to avoid layoffs, “he added.

Furthermore, he believes that the fact that employers, trade union organizations and the Government have been able to reach a consensus is “aextraordinary message for society at large“We are very pleased with this agreement, which will allow us not to be fired and continue in this very difficult phase, trying to maintain employment.”

For his part, the UGT general secretary, Pepe Álvarez, has stated that this principle of agreement reached between the employers, unions and the Government “comes to ratify the need for ERTEs to be the instrument that enables dehibernationthe economy continue to keep businesses and jobs. “

“It is dated June 30, but in reality we are going to have to talk beyond June 30 and it will have to do with the most affected sectors, especially with regard to tourism and passenger transport,” he added.

From their point of view, this principle of agreement mustprovide securityand it has to help to continue with the policy set by scientists in relation to de-escalation, because “if there is no security from the health point of view, economic recovery will be impossible because it will go backwards.”

“We have to congratulate ourselves becausewe have managed to reach an agreement that will give stabilityand that it is going to make possible that the great effort that we have made with the start-up of ERTE can be continued and that all the workers who are in an ERTE can regain their job, “he remarked.

In a statement, UGT has indicated thatThis crisis will not end with the end of the state of alarm and that it is “essential” to continue applying measureseconomic and labor that protect people “who have lost their jobs, who cannot access one, or who have been affected by a reduction in income or the impossibility of having them”.

Thus, it has made clear that the exit strategy must be drawn from social dialogue, joining all the agents in this collective task, “which will require ahuge public aid, so that the productive sectors can endure these moments without falling into bankruptcy, to guarantee jobs, and so that they have the adequate financial means to reactivate their activities as soon as possible. “

Also think it’sit is essential to guarantee income to householdsfacilitating, through benefits, that there is no increase in poverty or inequality.

Agreement

The government reached late on Thursday a principle in agreement with the social partners in the framework of the social dialogue to extend the ERTE until June 30, althoughthe Executive reserves the right to extend this periodif activity restrictions for health reasons persist on that date.

Specifically, it plans to extend until June 30 of this year the ERTE of force majeure derived from the Covid-19, either due to total force majeure (without restarting the activity) or partial (recovery of part of the activity). In the latter case, it is pointed out that, when reincorporating workers to the activity, theadjustments via reduction of working hours.

The text, which has been accessed by Europa Press, states thatcompanies and entities domiciled in tax havens will not be eligible for ERTE force majeure.

In addition, it is specified that the companies that take advantage of these procedures will not be able to distribute dividends during the fiscal year corresponding to the application of the ERTE, except if they return to Social Security the quotas from which they were exonerated. However, this limitation will not be applicable to companies that, on February 29 of this year, had less than 50 workers.

