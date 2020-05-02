Phase 1 of the de-escalation, which begins on May 11, will finally allow the terraces of hospitality establishments occupy 50% of their capacity, compared to 30% that the Prime Minister had anticipated last Tuesday, during the announcement of the Government’s road map to the gradual return to normality. This will be included in the ministerial order that will appear tomorrow in the Official State Gazette (BoE). Of course, the interpersonal safety distance of two meters must be maintained.

Further, this regulation applies to all types of terraces, both outdoors and interior terraces of those establishments that have them, according to government sources.

Likewise, Meetings of up to a maximum of ten people will be allowed from phase 1 of the de-escalation, as reported by Executive sources. During these meetings, people should always keep an interpersonal distance of two meters and always maintain the established hygiene measures. They will not have to be cohabiting at the same address, but may be family, neighbors or friends.

Also, restaurants and cafes may open for it is the citizens who can collect the orders at the premises. These will be carried out by phone call and the Internet and a preferential distribution system will be established for the elderly or with dependencies.

The Government has detailed that they must respect strict hygiene and safety measures that will affect all employees of these establishments. Among them, the cleaning of changing rooms after each use or the prohibition of the use of the sinks have been mentioned unless it is due to force majeure. The same official sources have also explained that se is working with each sector and with the unions to implement the new regulations and they have advanced that guides will be elaborated and all the orientation that will be given will be given.

The shops and service premises that can open from Monday, among which he has cited bookstores, hardware stores, hairdressers, clothing or shoe repair shops They can attend by appointment and a single client for each worker. Preferential service hours will be established for those over 65 years of age, which will coincide with their walk times, from 10 to 12 noon and from 19 to 20 hours.

.