The Government estimates that there are between 20,000 and 25,000 bodies in mass graves in Spain

The Government estimates that there are between 20,000 and 25,000 corpses in mass graves in Spain and expects that throughout this year 304 exhumations will be carried out, within the four-year plan.

According to government sources, to date 114 exhumations have been financed. 60% of the budget allocated to democratic memory by the Government is allocated to this type of action. In addition, they recall that agreements have been reached with the autonomies to give three million euros to carry out another 190 exhumations.

Therefore, government sources highlight that this year there will be 304 graves being exhumated. From La Moncloa it is recalled that during the time of Mariano Rajoy in the Executive branch, the Historical Memory law was left without an economic endowment, which will now be expanded and deepened by the agreed project.

In the Democratic Memory law approved this Tuesday, sources point out, it is established that there will be a census of the victims, as happens in other countries such as Germany, something that there is not in Spain until now.

