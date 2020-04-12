Alberto Fernández’s government decided that it will pay in due time and form all debt maturities in pesos, without subjecting them to further reprofiling or extensions, as announced a week ago for maturities of foreign currency bonds under Argentine law, he told Infobae a highly qualified official source. In addition, the Ministry of Economy will present in the coming weeks its proposal to restructure USD 68,842 million of debt in foreign currency subject to international law.

The schedule initially set by the portfolio led by Martín Guzmán established that the process of restructuring the external debt under international legislation would be completed on March 31. That objective could not be met, among other things due to the profound alteration of the local economy and the world economy due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Economy’s decision is to advance and complete the restructuring process as close as possible to the original plan.

Meanwhile, the decision to pay all maturities in pesos, voluntarily refinancing as much as possible, but without making noise among the bondholders in pesos, has to do with the perception that for a long time Argentina It will depend almost exclusively for its financing on local sources, in a context that will continue to be subject to severe exchange controls and capital movements.

This is not a minor decision.

In 2020, between principal and interest, bonds in pesos maturing for approximately 900,000 million, between principal and interest, and another 650,000 million from 2021 onwards. These are issues adjusted mainly by Badlar rate (the one that banks pay to large depositors) or CER (Reference Stabilization Coefficient, which follows inflation).

The attached graph, prepared by the Capital Foundation, identifies the main maturities for the rest of 2020. The most immediate is a maturity of Boncer and Lecap for 47,040 million on April 28. In any case, market sources estimated that 85% of this bond is in the hands of the government itself, mainly through the Anses.

Then, The main maturities of the year are June 21, at the birth of winter, when the Treasury must pay (or refinance) 148,417 million of the Botapo bond, or “Treasury Bond at Monetary Policy Rate” issued in 2018, during the management of Nicolás Dujovne in the Ministry of Finance and Luis Caputo in the Ministry of Finance. That is the magnitude of the capital maturity. El Botapo also generates quarterly interest that is paid on March 21, June, September and December.

The other mega-maturity is scheduled for November 11, when the Treasury must face the maturity of 167.154 million pesos of the Pot, another bond issued in 2018 and whose maturities are stretched until 2026.

Another relatively important maturity is that of the Boncer: 55,721 million pesos, on September 18 on the eve of spring, although the figure could vary depending on an exchange for a basket of new instruments offered by the Economy through a tender whose result will be known this Tuesday.

Last Sunday night the government decided to postpone the payment of a series of dollar bonds under Argentine law until next year, worth approximately USD 10 billion, a decision that was considered a selective default by some creditors. Basically, they are the Bonar and Discount titles. Before that announcement, Guzmán had said that titles under Argentine law would have the same treatment as those under foreign law. Then he changed his stance, in what was interpreted by some market analysts as a sign that Guzmán prioritizes reaching an agreement with the creditors whose securities were issued under New York law.

But things are not so linear, because some important foreign funds, weighing on the pending restructuring of external debt, are also holders of securities under local law.

Guzmán’s decision to go ahead with the restructuring of the 68,842 million under foreign law, as authorized by President Alberto Fernández, also rebuffs a group of creditors who had suggested to the government that, in a context as volatile as the current one, advisable was an agreed postponement for six months of the maturities under foreign law.

From what you can see, the minister is in a hurry to fulfill the tasks that he set himself.