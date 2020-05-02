The government spokeswoman and finance minister,Maria Jesus Montero, stated this Friday that “it is not planned to dono adjustment in the public sector “,as a possible decrease in the salary of public employees, and has ruled out that it will be approved“neither massive tax increases nor massive decreases”as a consequence of the deficit and debt expected by the Covid-19 crisis.

This was stated by Montero at the telematic press conference to present the update of the Stability Program sent this Thursday by the Executive to Brussels, together with theNational Plan of Reforms, which foresees thatthe public deficit shoots up to 9.2% of GDPthis year and public debt at 115.5% of GDP, with a 5.2% reduction in revenue, with 25,711 million less, and an increase of 57,765 million in spending.

“There are no plans to make any kind of adjustment in the public sector,” said Montero, who explained thatthe government wants to stimulate consumption and domestic demandwhen mobility can be in its “absolute capacity” phase and businesses can open, along with productive activity.

In this sense, it has emphasized thatthe “fundamental” thing is to activate the economy, maintaining wage incomes as far as possible and “without developing any added process over what was planned at the beginning of the year”, she answered when asked if the Government is considering any adjustment in the salary of public employees or in the sector public.

The ‘Google rate’, in force the last semester

In the same way, Montero has clarified that the Government “does not consider either a lowering or a massive rise in taxes”, but to process “quickly” the fiscal figures that are in Congress -tGoogle and Tobin handles– as well as theLaw against tax fraud,that its processing is “about to enter”.

According to Montero, the ‘Google’ and ‘Tobin’ rates could come into effect in the last four months of the year, although “no longer depends on the government “, but of the amendments and the processing of the political groups in the Congress.

In this sense, he pointed out that it is more foreseeable that the digital services tax will see the light of day, since the one related to financial transactions involves “somewhat more complexity”, although he assured that equallythe government has the device readyso that it can be implemented “as soon as possible”.

On the other hand, it has pointed out thata tax for large fortunes has not been studied, although the Government considers that the highest incomes should contribute more.

