The Government does not consider it “advisable” for the public to return to the stadiums for the remainder of the season

05/03/2021 at 11:54 AM CEST

sport.es

The Government is not in favor of the return of fans to the football stadiums in this final stretch of the season. This has been revealed by the Minister of Health Carolina Darias, who has justified his decision in the unequal incidence of Covid in the different autonomous communities.

“There are communities with an accumulated incidence below 70 and others above 400 or 500. They will understand that a measure such as the one proposed would not be the same throughout the Spanish territory and in the remainder of the section it would not be” the most advisable “, affirmed the minister.

The Government intended to listen to the clubs and respond to their request to open the stadiums in the last four days, according to the SER network. It was also intended that the Endesa League could have fans, but finally the Government does not seem in favor of approving the measure.