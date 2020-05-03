The third Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and for Digital Transformation,Nadia Calviño, has assured this Friday that “everything possible is being done“to expedite the payment ofbenefitsto workers affected by temporary employment regulation files (ERTE).

At the press conference that he offered with the Minister of Finance,Maria Jesus Montero, to account for the Stability Plan sent to Brussels, Calviño emphasized that the establishment of the new benefits enabled to protect the incomes of citizens in the crisis has meanta “very important effort”.

“They have startednew features for more than a million self-employedand around three million workers at ERTE are receiving payments with the fastest frequency that has been enabled, “stressed the economic vice president, to which Minister Montero added that the staff of theSEPEso that these benefits “can be paid at the highest speed” and nobody is left without them.

On the other hand, Calviño has reiterated that the Government is working with the social agents to seeHow is the de-escalation plan matched with the ERTE. “It is a complex process, because we have to encourage the recovery of economic activity and encourage the reinstatement of workers,” he said.

The vice president recalled that the regulation of ERTE force majeure approved in the health crisis involvesa major public sector effortto save jobs, since it exempts companies that use these procedures from contributions.

“It is an effort by taxpayers (…) and we want to succeed so that this effort allows us to keep pace with the de-escalation,” he explained.

