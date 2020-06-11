Some websites have published that the Government issued a technical document dated March 5, with which “the residences were required to leave all the elderly with acute respiratory symptoms in their rooms.” Similar texts circulate through social networks that ensure that, due to this document, the residences have prevented patients from going to the hospital. However, it’s false. The Health document exists, but did not oblige the centers to keep residents locked up.

The document is an action protocol for nursing homes and social health centers for the covid-19, released March 5, six days before WHO declared the pandemic and nine days before the state of alarm was decreed in Spain. At Newtral.es we already explained the content of this protocol at the time of its publication.

Among the measures directed at the heads of the centers, it is requested that “as a general rule, all those residents with acute respiratory symptoms should restrict their movements as much as possible and stay in a room with good ventilation (preferably outdoors) and ideally with their own bathroom. “

“It does not refer to those diagnosed with COVID, if I did not explicitly cite it” have confirmed from the Ministry of Health to Newtral.es. That is to say, the recommendation is made for those residents with symptoms. From the ministry they add that “this does not indicate that they cannot be referred to a hospital.”

Recommendations to nursing homes and social health centers for COVID-19

In the following section, certain actions regarding COVID-19 contacts and cases are specified. Among the recommendations, social health centers are asked to detect that a resident may have been a contact in a COVID-19 case, to indicate to this person “to remain in the center or residence” and to They communicate it to the public health services so that they can assess said identification according to the procedure of action.

Again it is a recommendation directed at a suspicious case, and not a confirmed one. The recommendations are the same that the Ministry of Health made for the general population in case they have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has had them: quarantine and notifying health services to assess the case.

The last of the recommendations to have generated controversy is the one that indicates that if the general condition of a person “classified as a contact of a probable or confirmed case” it’s good, then “it is not necessary to transfer them to the health center”. The Ministry of Health has assured Newtral.es not to have made a recommendation to the contrary, that is, The permanence of the patient in the residence has not been indicated if his condition is severe.

“From the residences,” says Jesús Cubero, general secretary of the Association of Service Companies for the Unit (AESTE) – we understood it that way. Especially because of the distinction that the document makes between workers and residents ».

The ministry updated the protocol on March 24, specifying that it “is aimed at residents who meet the definitions of a possible, probable or confirmed case and whose management can be performed in the center, or probable or confirmed cases discharged from hospital that require follow-up during the convalescence period ».

Two elderly people in a nursing home during the COVID-19 crisis | . / Brais Lorenzo

As revealed by the newspaper InfoLibre and explained by its director Daniel Basteiro on June 7 in El Objective, the Community of Madrid would have sent protocols to hospitals detailing “hospital bypass exclusion criteria” for residents.

“We were not sent those documents that were to be used at the screening level in hospitals,” says Jesús Cubero. “In many cases we found that hospitals did not accept patients. We went to both the social service ministries of the autonomous communities and the health ministries to ask for care for the elderly.

Despite the fact that the screening protocols were not the work of the Government, for Cubero “the responsibility, in this case, is shared. On the one hand, the problem that was upon us was not notified in time; on the other hand, the health system has not been up to the task ».

