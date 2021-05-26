The Government Delegation in Melilla disavows an act of Vox and its counter-demonstration

The Government Delegation in Melilla decided this Tuesday not authorize an act called by Vox for this same Tuesday afternoon, in which the party’s general secretary, Javier Ortega Smith, planned to participate and also disavow a rally against the presence of the number two of Santiago Abascal called at the same time and a few meters by the Platform Stop Evictions Melilla.

The Government Delegation reported that it had adopted this decision after analyzing and consulting the situation with the State Security Forces and Bodies, “experts in this matter”, which “have warned that these concentrations represent a risk for the safety of our city and for the integrity of the citizenry. “

“To this is added the serious incidents that have occurred in Ceuta for the same reasons, “adds the Delegation, alluding to the incidents recorded this Monday in the other autonomous city, which resulted in one detainee and seven wounded during the altercations that occurred after a group attempted to assault the hotel where Abascal was staying.

For all these reasons, the Government Delegation assures that it opted “for put the general interest of the city and the people of Melilla first and not to authorize such concentrations “, which were convened at 7:00 pm in the Plaza de España.

In turn, the Delegation calls for “calm and responsibility”. “Between all of us, institutions, parties, entities and citizens, let us join forces to maintain peaceful coexistence Melilla has always been an example in the world, “he says.

Vox had announced this Tuesday that Ortega Smith’s visit was to participate in an act “in defense of the Spanish borders”.

For its part, the Stop Evictions Platform had called another rally at the same time and a few meters from that of Vox, on the monolith of the Spanish Constitution, under the slogan “Stop Racism, nobody is illegal”, thus responding to “the arrival of the incendiary leader of the far-right party to the city.”