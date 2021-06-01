The government delegate in Ceuta denies the hot returns of minors: “I am not aware of them”

A soldier accompanies a child in Ceuta. (Photo: Antonio Sempere / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Government delegate in Ceuta, Salvadora Mateos, has assured this Monday that she is not aware that there have been hot returns of minors after the arrival two weeks ago of between 8,000 and 9,000 people to the autonomous city from Morocco.

The Ceuta Prosecutor’s Office for Minors reported last week that it is investigating possible cases of hot returns of migrant minors. On this, Mateos has commented that “the Prosecutor’s Office must do its job and you have to let her work but I have no news of any return.

In her first appearance on the 15th day after the migration crisis began, the Government delegate stressed that the Executive is “working” so that all Moroccan minors who accessed Ceuta, who this Sunday numbered 920, “return with their families ”.

Return of minors to Morocco

Mateos has indicated that the intention is that these minors “return to their country as soon as possible because the children with whom they are better off is with their family, since Ceuta does not have the infrastructure to care for this high number of minors.”

In his opinion, the Ceuta Prosecutor’s Office must agree with the State Attorney General’s Office and the Moroccan Prosecutor’s Office “so that all the children who have entered return to their families, which is the most convenient in this case.” In this sense, there is no procedure currently planned for this return, “but the autonomous city is preparing the documentation and the easiest thing is to reach an agreement between prosecutors so that this return takes place and that those who have arrived leave with their families ”.

