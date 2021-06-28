The government delegate attributes the failure of the PSOE in Madrid to the lack of “emotional intelligence”

The Government delegate in the Community of Madrid, Mercedes González, during an Informative Breakfast of Europa Press on June 28, 2021 in Madrid. (Photo: Alberto Ortega – Europa Press)

The Government delegate in Madrid, Mercedes González, has blamed this Monday the electoral failure of the PSOE in the last regional elections in Madrid to the “absolute disconnection” with the electorate and the lack of “emotional intelligence” of her party.

In the Madrid Desayunos de Europa Press, González has defended that he does not believe that the PSOE hit, which went from first to third force in the Assembly, is due to the candidates, because if that were the case, “you could go on a quiet vacation right now ”.

“It is not a candidate problem, we had a very good one with Ángel Gabilondo. What happens is that we have not been able to connect with society, we have not had emotional intelligence, there has been an absolute disconnection. Now it’s time to get up, look and that project connects with society. And choose the people who best symbolize ”, said the delegate in a room where the president of the PSOE Manager in Madrid, Isaura Leal, was present; his predecessor and former secretary of the PSOE of Madrid, José Manuel Franco; the deputy Rafael Simancas, in addition to regional deputies and some socialist mayors.

Now it’s time to get up, look and that project connects with society. And choose the people who best symbolize Mercedes González

The representative of the central government in Madrid recalled that the PP has been governing in the Community for 26 years, a succession of cabinets “which has logically generated a model of society that must be fought.” “But if the PSOE rearms, stands up and follows the path of Pedro Sánchez, I am completely convinced that we will revalidate and increase mayoralties and we will have much better results in the Community and in the City Council of the capital,” he predicted.

The pardons, “a commitment to harmony and coexistence”

Regarding the national polls of voting intention, González has responded that as it was …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.