The Government delays the PERTE of aid to the automotive sector

CONSENT FOR THE PROCESSING OF PERSONAL DATA: If you check the boxes that appear at the end of this text, you will be declaring:(i)that you are over 16 years old;(ii)that the information you have provided us during the registration process is true;(iii)that you unconditionally accept the terms and conditions that appear in the Legal Notice, the Privacy Policy and the Cookies Policy whose links appear, in addition to here, at the end of this web page; and (iv) that you give us your express consent for your personal data (name, surname, username, password, email, postal address, telephone, gender and date of birth) to be processed by MOTORPRESS IBÉRICA SAU (CIF A – 82090952, registered office at calle Nestares 20, 28045 Madrid, Spain, telephone 913470100 and [email protected]) for the following purposes:

Register you as a user of this website.The Responsible for the Treatment of your data for this purpose is the sameMOTORPRESS IBÉRICA SAU(CIF A – 82090952, registered office at calle Áncora 40, 28045 Madrid, Spain, telephone 913470100 and [email protected]).Analyze your personal data for market research and electronic marketing purposes, to send you advertising informationof products and services of MOTORPRESS IBÉRICA SAU, for which the data will be communicated to the latter company, or about products and services of third parties in the sectors of Telecommunications, Finance, Insurance, Leisure, Beauty, Fashion and Accessories, Mass Consumption, Distribution , Training and Culture, Sports, Automotive, Energy and water, NGOs, Toys, Travel, Health, Public and Private Services, and Games of Chance; all this in both conventional and electronic format, including, among other means, instant messaging; as well as to send you by email theMotorpress Ibérica Newsletter, which is published at the rate of one for each magazine or publication, plus the corresponding to the web page in which you have registered.

The consent for the processing of your personal data for the purpose stated in section “a.” above (registering you as a user of this website) is different and independent of the treatment of the same for the purposes indicated in section “b.” (analyze your data for market research and electronic marketing purposes, to send you advertising information).

Revocation of consent. –We will process your data as long as you do not withdraw the consent that you now grant us, a withdrawal that you can make at any time, with instant effect, by sending a letter to the registered office of MOTORPRESS IBÉRICA SAU, calle Áncora 40, 28045 Madrid, Spain, through of the web form available here, or through the electronic address [email protected] Likewise, and regarding the instant messaging channel only, you can unsubscribe from it by replying with the word “unsubscribe” to any of those you receive.

Exercise of rights.-For the exercise of the rights that assist you, of access to your data, rectification, deletion or limitation of the treatment of the same, obtain a copy of the data or make effective the right to the portability of these, you must go by postal mail to the address MOTORPRESS IBÉRICA SAU, calle Áncora 40, 28045 Madrid, Spain, or through the web form available here or through the electronic address [email protected]

Conservation of your personal data.-MOTORPRESS IBERICA SAU has adopted the corresponding security measures for the conservation and custody of your personal data, and has appointed a Data Protection Delegate, despite not being currently obliged to do so, who can be contacted at the registered office from MOTORPRESS IBÉRICA SAU, calle Áncora 40, 28045 Madrid, Spain or through the email address [email protected]

Whatever the reason for the termination of the processing of your personal data, we will keep your data duly blocked and archived to face possible legal responsibilities, for a maximum period of five years.

Possibility of making claims before the AEPD.-In any case, we expressly remind you that you have the right to make the claims that you deem appropriate before the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (www.agpd.es), based in Madrid, calle de Jorge Juan 6 (CP 28001), or before the equivalent bodies of the Autonomous Communities