The Government definitively withdraws the reform that lowered the majorities required to elect the CGPJ

The Government is going to ask the PSOE and United We Can to withdraw the reform registered in Congress to lower the majorities required to elect the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), an initiative that raised suspicions in Brussels with which they wanted to pressure the PP to negotiate the renewal of that body.

At a press conference after the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, pointed out that this Monday he communicated this decision to the Vice President of the European Commission for Values ​​and Transparency, Vera Jourová, to avoid distractions and focus all efforts in improving the efficiency of Justice.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, decided to put this reform on hold last year after the Council of Europe and the European Commission warned that they would closely monitor the matter to avoid politicizing the CGPJ.

More information shortly.