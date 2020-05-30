The Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, has confirmed that the Executive is working “Intensively” in the development of an automotive boost plan since, in his opinion, it is a “tractor” sector of the Spanish economy.

This was stated this Friday by Montero at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, in which he stressed that this program will take into account “all challenges” facing manufacturers today and the goods consumers will purchase.

Montero has stressed that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez pays “special attention” to the automotive and he pointed out that the whole of Europe must also consider the sector as “strategic” within the main policies that the European Union intends to promote.

“Through the reconstruction plan and through the own policy that the Government of Spain will carry out, automotive will be one of the priority sectors »Montero has sentenced. It has also celebrated Renault’s decision to maintain its plants and employment in Spain, despite the fact that it has presented a cost reduction plan that aims to cut some 15,000 jobs worldwide.

Nissan shutdown

On the situation that Nissan lives in Spain, the government spokeswoman has assured that the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has worked “tirelessly” and “continues to work” for the automobile company Nissan to rethink the closure of its factory in Barcelona.

Montero has indicated that the entire industry faces a “deep” transformation both worldwide and in the European environment, in order to meet a series of objectives, such as reducing emissions.

“Nissan had been moving this issue for some time and the Ministry of Industry has been working tirelessly and continues to do so to try to get the firm to rethink this issue,” claimed the government spokeswoman. Thus, he recalled that the automotive sector remains “very important” for Spain and in particular for Catalonia, where it is also “fundamental” and represents a large part of its wealth and its “possibility of growth”.

Further, has defended the actions carried out by the Government during this pandemic to help industrial companies located in Spain, such as Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) or loans to give liquidity to companies.

This Thursday, Nissan announced its decision to close all its production facilities located in Barcelona, ​​starting next December, which will mean cutting the nearly 3,000 direct jobs that the facility has.