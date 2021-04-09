The Government cuts the growth forecast for 2021 by seven tenths due to the third wave

The Government has cut its GDP growth forecast for this year by seven tenths, to 6.5%, as a result of the slowdown in the economy in the first quarter due to the third wave of covid, but has raised the estimate to 7% by 2022.

This has been transferred by the Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, at the press conference to report on the update of the macroeconomic framework that Spain will send to Brussels this month along with the stability plan.

The minister indicated that the recovery is delayed for a quarter, although the joint balance for both years (2021-2022) remains, and the asymmetric ‘V’ pattern is confirmed. “It is a prudent forecast and closely aligned with the forecasts of national and international analysts,” said the minister, who set the unemployment rate at 15.2% for this year, below the 16.9% previously expected. .

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.