New twist to the soap opera from sales in physical stores. The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, just confirmed at a press conference that “sales are a claim that can facilitate crowds so, therefore, they are not allowed“

His words again contradict the Ministry of Commerce, that this morning had clarified that “what is prohibited are the crowds and not the possibility of making sales and promotions in physical establishments“

Trade clarification, at the request of the textile employers, Acotex, referred to the second additional provision of the BOE that gave rise to the interpretation: “The establishments they may not announce or carry out commercial actions that may give rise to crowds of the public, both within the commercial establishment and in its vicinity “, detailed the official text.

In this way, Minister Illa has once again planted uncertainty in the textile sector, which does not understand the Health position, especially since it is able to avoid crowds.

The National Association of Large Distribution Companies, which includes retail giants such as El Corte Inglés, Tendam and MediaMarkt, when consulted by Bolsamania, has assured that “our stores are mostly closedIf they could open, they have plenty of capacity to control the maximum capacity and the minimum distance for a safe purchase. “

Since Anged they have also lamented that the reopening of large establishments in Spain goes so slowly compared to the rest of Europe. In France they have already started to open all their stores and in Italy it is expected that all stores will open from next May 18.

The textile sector as a whole sees how a great contradiction that the Government gets to prohibit the sales in physical establishments at the same time that they are required to have a capacity limit and to maintain a minimum safety distance between clients.

