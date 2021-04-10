The Government considers “hasty” to speak of acquiring the Russian vaccine Sputnik V

The Spanish Government considers that it is “hasty” to talk about acquiring the Russian Sputnik V vaccine given that its manufacturers have not even requested authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) yet, while it believes that Germany, as it has indicated the European Commission, you are “empowered” to explore this option on your own.

Diplomatic sources have insisted this Friday that the European strategy is the best guarantee to achieve the objective to vaccinate 70% of the population by summer. This strategy is not only effective when it comes to the purchase and distribution of vaccines, but it is also safe, sources have argued, since Only those vaccines that have received the prior endorsement of the EMA are used.

Therefore, given the debate generated by Germany’s decision to contact Russia to probe the eventual acquisition of Sputnik V, the Government maintains that Angela Merkel’s Executive is “perfectly empowered” to do so and in fact the European Commission already said that member states can open channels with other providers, but Spain prefers to continue with the current European strategy.

In this sense, the sources have considered it “hasty” to talk about the eventual purchase by Spain of the Russian vaccine since the producers of Sputnik V have not even submitted a request to the EMA to authorize its commercialization at the European level.

If such authorization occurs, they have recalled, the European Commission will decide whether to include Sputnik V in the “vaccine basket” and, in that case, the Spanish Government would make a decision.

Apart from this, the Government has defended that the vaccination process is accelerating in this second quarter, as expected, and “we are on track to meet the objectives we set ourselves.”