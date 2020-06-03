The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, confirmed this Tuesday that the return of football in our country will take place behind closed doors. This was stated at a meeting of Sports Ministers of the European Union where the creation of a lost fund of 500,000 million euros has also been agreed.

The creation of a working group for the distribution of this fund among the EU member countries has also been proposed. In addition, the ministers exchanged information on how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic in their respective countries.

Rodríguez Uribes has reported that in Spain a progressive resumption of the sport is taking place, with the reopening of the High Performance Centers and with the authorization of the restart, scheduled for June 8, of the professional leagues.

FOOTBALL, CLOSED DOOR

“This restart will be behind closed doors and with the passage of time it will be possible to contemplate the attendance of the public, respecting the strict prevention guidelines set by the health authorities & rdquor ;, has declared.

The Minister of Sport pointed out in his speech that “to contribute to finance and provide stability to federative, Olympic and Paralympic sport, the Spain Global Sports Foundation has been created, endowed with funds from the sale of audiovisual rights to football & rdquor ;.

This Foundation, attached to the Higher Sports Council, It will have the participation of the Spanish sports federations, the Professional Football League and the main sports competitions nationwide. “It also includes a Code of Conduct for sport, to which the vast majority of sports federations and the main clubs in our country have already adhered,” he explained.

An initiative that is added to the contribution of aid from the Government to sports federations worth 50 million euros. In relation to the measures promoted by the European Union, the minister has conveyed the congratulations of the Spanish Government for the agreement reached on the proposal for Council Conclusions on the competencies of coaches as it “will help to strengthen the prestige of the figure of the coach & rdquor ;, has said.

For Rodríguez Uribes “it is essential that the EU remains united around the values ​​of solidarity and the sustainability of economic development& rdquor ;. In this sense, he stressed that the SURE funds, with which the European Commission mobilizes 100,000 million euros to help workers maintain their income and companies, to stay afloat, “will be a fundamental complementary tool to support the important productive sector that revolves around sport and other areas closely related to it such as tourism, key sectors in our country & rdquor ;.

“We cannot fail to congratulate ourselves on the proposal for a € 500 billion Lost Fund Recovery Fund.& rdquor; for which today the creation of a working group for distribution has been proposed. “This fund is in line with our idea of ​​what a united Europe should be economically and socially, with an eye toward the future through the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda”, he concluded. the minister.

