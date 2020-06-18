The government, through a statement from the Ministry of Economy, confirmed that it could not reach an agreement with creditors for the debt restructuring and that the tense negotiation remains unsolved.

« The Restricted Investors responded to the information provided by Argentina by proposing adjustments, with which Argentina cannot reasonably commit, some of which are largely inconsistent with the debt sustainability framework that the Republic needs.a to restore macroeconomic stability and to move forward with a program with the IMF, ”said the Communiqué.

In addition, the portfolio led by Martín Guzmán stated that “the negotiation process with our investment community revealed that Investor demands often diverge and cannot be easily reconciled. ”

He also pointed out, maintaining the possibility of a negotiation, that « The Republic will evaluate all available options as part of a comprehensive process to restore macroeconomic stability. »

« The Invitation is due to expire on June 19, 2020, » he added.

Negotiations bogged down in the last few hours, and creditors decided not to continue extending confidentiality agreements. One of the possible alternatives is that the Government decides a new extension of that term of the offer that expires on Friday 19, provided that the bondholders’ committees advance with a proposal in the next 48 hours., according to official sources assured Infobae.

In the Government they maintain that important efforts have already been made to improve the last proposal, which had a value of USD 47 and which received the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In that sense, the next move corresponds to creditors.

According to official sources, the differences are still significant. On the other hand, these sources have been pointing out that there are divergences not only between the bondholder groups, but also between the members of each of the committees, something that the statement makes explicit. They also assured that although many funds are close to the point of agreement, « Blackrock, the fund led by the Ad Hoc group, continues to hinder the negotiation. »