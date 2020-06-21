This morning, three months and two days after the « social, preventive and compulsory » isolation was decreed, the National Ministry of Health confirmed that the deaths from COVID-19 amounted to a thousand. In the afternoon, according to data from the second epidemiological report, the number of infected and deceased continues to rise.

Since the last report issued, 11 new deaths were recorded. 9 men, five of 77, 56, 60, 56 and 90, residents in the province of Buenos Aires; three of 93, 72 and 45 years old, residents in the City of Buenos Aires (CABA); one 56-year-old, resident in the province of Río Negro; and a 64-year-old woman, resident in the province of Buenos Aires. At the moment the number of deceased is 1,011.

In total, as of the date of this date, 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. With these records, they add 42,785 positives in the country. Of the total of these cases, 1,047 (2.4%) are imported, 16,101 (37.6%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 17,750 (41.5%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation. .

The first positive case was identified on March 3 and the first death occurred on March 7 of that month. It was a 64-year-old man who had traveled to France and was admitted to the Argerich Hospital. The number of deaths announced today is equivalent to an average of nine deaths per day.

The number of daily deaths began to increase progressively in parallel with the growth in the number of infections. On April 28, there were 10 deaths in a single day. From that date to June 3, the average number of daily deaths remained at ten. But the next day, June 4, 25 deaths were recorded in a single day and, from that date to today, the average has been 23 deaths per day.. Yesterday however, the number dropped to 12 and this morning 8 new deaths were announced.

So far, the only province free of COVID-19 is Catamarca. To achieve this, the characteristics of the territory and a series of strategies and political decisions were combined in the district governed by Raúl Jalil. According to what he told Infobae, in an extensive article, the speed to adopt strict measures of sanitary containment, as well as the suspension of massive events, the closing of borders with Chile and the early incorporation of chinstraps, were successes that, in some way, they managed shield the province from the virus.

But why were they so strict? The Minister of Health, Claudia Palladino, He explained to this media that the provincial government was already very concerned about the dengue outbreak that affected the NOA and also had a bad experience with the epidemic of that disease in 2009.

As for the chinstrap, the proposal came from the same Governor Jalil who lived for a few years in Japan, a country in which the use of the mask is much more common than in the west. “Not only did they consider it a good preventive measure, but it would also serve as a constant physical reminder that you have to take care of yourself and stay away. They made the proposal to me together with the former governor, Lucía Corpacci, who is an infectologist, and I accepted it, ”recalled Dr. Palladino.

« Many people are obviously tired of staying at home. Countries are eager to reopen their society and economy. But the virus continues to spread with speed, it is still deadly and many people are still vulnerable« Expressed the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a virtual press conference.

In the world, 8,835,095 people were infected by COVID-19. Of the total, 465,051 patients died and 4,386,201 managed to recover.