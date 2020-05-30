The Government is hiding that it already contemplates that the fall of the economy will be greater than that included in the latest official economic forecasts. If in the presentation to Brussels he calculated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would sink an average of 9.2% this year, in the latest reports of the Ministry of Finance it considers that the collapse will exceed 10%, a percentage that shows that the setback of the activity will be higher.

Specifically, the latest report from the Ministry of Finance directed by María Jesús Montero estimates that Spain will go from having a base GDP of 1,245,332 million euros on average in 2019 to 1,119,003 million in 2020. In other words, that the loss of wealth in a single year it will be 10.14% and not the 9.2% predicted, which implies that the decline will be at least nine tenths higher. This is the figure they compute to calculate the level of the public deficit, which has tripled in cash terms.

This table of the cash deficit data shows the drop in GDP expected by the Government for Spain.

In total, Spain will lose 126,328 million euros in a single year, an unprecedented setback since the Civil War and that will leave consequences for employment and for companies that are still unpredictable because the country is – despite official speeches- still in the eye of the storm.

However, the 10.1% drop is the third figure offered by the Government on the collapse of the economy in a few weeksBecause the stability program in which the economy was said to have fallen 9.2% actually reflected a 14% growth slump, as OKDIARIO reported. In the last Treasury report this percentage would now be 10.14%.

The data that can be extracted from the Stability Program predict a drop of 14%

The update of the Stability Program sent to Brussels included a whole repertoire of tables prepared by the General Directorate of Macroeconomic Analysis of the Ministry of Economy, which revealed the reality of the Spanish economic downturn. The fall will be, according to their own indications, greater than 14%, five points worse than that admitted by the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

At a press conference, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, again lied to the Spanish, assuring that “we already know with enough approximation the impact of the crisis that will reduce this year more than 9% of our productive capacity and hundreds of thousands of jobs to be destroyed. ” However, the Executive knows that the data sent to Brussels hide an even bigger cut.

The table in question appears on page 34 of the Stability Program sent to the EU. A table that takes the figures for 2015 as the basis for calculations of the fall in GDP. And, from that year, calculates the falls and the estimated recoveries.

Table that appears on page 34 of the Stability Program sent by Spain to the EU

The Freemarket consultant took the graph and looked for the GDP volume references to which the painting itself alludes. And the result, taking the own indications of the General Directorate of Macroeconomic Analysis, is not a drop of 9.2% of GDP, but of 14.36%.

The technical department of the Ministry of Economy of Nadia Calviño notes that it takes a stable value as the basis of the calculations: “The year 2015 = 100”. From this base, 100 calculates up and down its own forecasts: the increases assigning values ​​greater than 100, and the decreases, with values ​​less than 100. This technique is used in the vast majority of economic calculations.

“As can be seen, the Government is assuming a sharp fall in GDP in the Second Quarter of 2020 followed by a rapid and vigorous recovery in the following two to maintain a smooth upward trend throughout the entire 2021 fiscal year. observe that the Government projection that qualifies as V Asymmetric is not since at no time does it reach the pre-crisis level of GDP and remains at the end of the projected period at 2.7 points less than GDP, “the consultant highlights.

Spain will lose positions in the world ranking

The consequences of falling GDP they are already observed in the real economy but they will also be noticed in the decreasing weight that Spain will have among the world powers. In fact, with the IMF forecasts, the Spanish economy will continue to lose weight in the global economy as consequence of the coronavirus crisis.

Spain will go from holding the fifteenth (15th) position to the world’s economies in 2019, measuring the GDP in international dollars and in purchasing power parity, to the seventeenth place (17th), being surpassed by Saudi Arabia and Canada in 2020 and 2021.

At the end of the eighties -In 1988 and 1989- Spain managed to reach position number 11 and in the late nineties it climbed from position 13 in which it had been entrenched for 12 years – which led former President José María Aznar to dream that Spain could belong at some point to the select G8, a club in which not only economic issues but also political ones weigh.